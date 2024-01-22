Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: The auspicious 84-second period for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir took place in Abhijeet muhurat's most auspicious 84 seconds which started at 12:29:03 pm and lasted till 12.30:35 pm local time. As per reports, these 84 seconds are the most sacred seconds of the Abhijeet muhurat which lasts for 48 minutes and is the eighth muhurat (auspicious time) that comes every day. The ceremony will take place in this time period when the Sun reaches its peak during the Abhijeet muhurat.

While the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony was scheduled to start earlier than this time, the actual Pran Pratishtha had to be held in those 84 seconds, according to religious leaders.

Abhijeet muhurat is the eighth muhurat of the day which takes place between sunrise and sunset and remains for 48 minutes. The Pran Pratishtha will occur in the time period of Abhijeet Muhurat. VIDEO | "The auspicious time for the consecration is on 22nd January 2024 at noon, during the 'Abhijeet Muhurat', when the sun is at its peak intensity," says Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid on the 84-second auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/JrIMNBIRZU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023 × The priests chose the date and the muhurat as per the Hindu scriptures. As per reports, Lord Ram was born in Abhijeet Muhurat, which aligned with Mrigashira Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony's pre-consecration rituals started a week before on January 16. An 11-day satvik ritual was observed by the Indian prime minister to take part in the consecration ceremony during which the leader slept on the floor and only consumed fruits and coconut water. Ahead of the consecration ceremony on Monday (Jan 22), the prime minister participated in the rituals.

The prime minister, in the last few days, took a religious sojourn as he visited various temples in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and then Tamil Nadu, which is linked with Ramayana.

When the auspicious time was chosen, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said that the birth of Lord Ram took place at noon when the Sun had reached its peak. The priests had chosen January 22 for holding the consecration ceremony as it is the 12th day (Dwadashi) of Paush (the tenth month of the Hindu calendar) Shukla. "This time is good. People will get a good sense, mental peace by serving God," said Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, while explaining the significance of the time and date chosen.