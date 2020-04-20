Rajasthan reports 57 new coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 25

Rajasthan on Monday reported 57 new coronavirus cases with two deaths reported in the state.

Also Read: COVID-19 cases climb to 17265 in India, the death toll stands at 543

The new cases were reported in Jaipur, Jodhpur & Kota, according to Rajasthan's health department.

The number of cases has now risen to 1,535 in the state. The death toll due to the virus has now reached 25.

As the number of cases continued to rise in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "no one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of economy a bit."

"I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as the lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs has sought a report from the Maharashtra government over the Palghar incident. Amit Shah had a video conference with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Palghar SP Gaurav Singh 2 Police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with Palghar incident.

Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with Palghar incident, SP Gaurav Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)