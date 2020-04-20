COVID-19 cases climb to 17265 in India, the death toll stands at 543

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 543 and the number of cases to 17265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 14175 as many as 2546 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

1553 new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its updated data.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 3,651, followed by Delhi at 1,893 cases, Madhya Pradesh at 1,407 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,372 cases and Rajasthan at 1,351 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.



According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 2.38 million.