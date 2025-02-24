Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray was seen sharing a rare, candid moment with his estranged cousin, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), and Uddhav’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray, at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar in Andheri, Mumbai, on Sunday night (Feb 23).

Advertisment

The wedding function served as the unlikely setting for this interaction between the two brothers, who have been estranged for almost two decades.

The pictures from the wedding, where the two can be seen sharing a hearty laugh, have sparked speculation about a possible reunion ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra.

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, amid rumours of a rift in both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camps.

Advertisment

Also read: PM Modi fires back at Lalu Yadav over 'faaltu hai kumbh' remark; 'Jungle Raj leaders abusing Maha Kumbh'

Why did Raj leave Shiv Sena?

Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena in November 2005, after which he floated his own political party MNS, in March 2006.

Advertisment

At the time of his resignation, he had told the media, “I wouldn’t wish a day such as today even on my worst enemy.”

“All I had asked for was respect (from Matoshree, the Bandra residence of Sena chief Bal Thackeray and his son, Uddhav). All I got was insult and humiliation,” he said.

Raj pointed fingers at Uddhav for the Shiv Sena split after Eknath Shinde's defection, saying the latter was to blame for the division.

“What happened? Neither Fadnavis played any role nor Amit Shah. You have to give credit to Uddhav (Thackeray). After all, it did not happen only once,” Raj said in an interview with a local channel.

"Even some people accuse Sanjay Raut and his statements behind the collapse of the government but that is not so. He comes and gives statements with arrogance. After all, when I left, the reasons were the same,” he said.

"People who were around Uddhav now were the same when I left," Raj said. “Ask Shinde about the reasons. The reasons are the same,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)