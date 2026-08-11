/‘Who are the people with you?’- BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's vacation picture, Congress responds

Union Minister Giriraj Singh shared a picture of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, vacationing on the social media platform X. The picture showed the Congress leader along with a woman wearing a black head scarf and tinted sunglasses and a young boy sitting between them. They were sitting on a boat with the open blue sea visible in the background. Singh posted the picture and asked Rahul Gandhi to identify the individuals in the picture.

“Rahul ji, where was this picture taken, when was it taken, and who are the people with you in this picture? I am curious to know!” wrote Union Minister Giriraj Singh in the post.

Responding to the post, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called Giriraj Singh a “lechrous man”. She clarified that the woman and the boy were the wife and children of a friend of Rahul Gandhi.

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“You are a lecherous kind of man, who can only think vile thoughts upon seeing a woman and a man together.”

"The woman and child in the picture are the wife and child of Rahul ji's friend—they were on a family vacation together. The friend is not in the photo.

Women are not comfortable around slimy creeps like you—don't get frustrated," said Supriya Shrinate.

Avid Dandiya, the Social Media in-charge of Indian Overseas Congress, said the photograph was taken in Lake Ray Roberts, Texas, US. Former Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV also responded to Singh's post saying, “Curiosity isn't a good thing in old age... consult a good doctor.”

Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips have been the focus of the BJP's criticism, as he returned from a foreign trip between June and July. BJP leaders have repeatedly enquired about the details of the foreign trips of Rahul Gandhi, claiming that they lack transparency. The BJP has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has made 54 traceable foreign trips, including trips to London, New York, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Maldives and Dubai. They also claimed that Rahul Gandhi made a “secret” trip to Oman. The BJP also claims that there is a mismatch between Gandhi's declared income and the expenditure of the foreign trips, which, according to them, cost roughly around ₹60 crores. The BJP cites a 2025 communication from the CRPF which alleges Gandhi did not provide prior notice on several occasions before visiting outside, which prevents security agencies from arranging necessary overseas protection as laid out in the "Yellow Book" for VIP security.