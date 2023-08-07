Rahul Gandhi's membership restored to parliament after SC relief
Rahul Gandhi returns to the Indian parliament Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
INC leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership has been restored
INC leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership has been restored
Indian National Congress (INC) Rahul Gandhi is returning to the parliament after the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on Monday (August 7).
"In view of order of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," read the notification released by the secretariat.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
trending now
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: