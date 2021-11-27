Quarantine, genome sequencing for passengers coming from South Africa to Mumbai, says city’s mayor

Passengers coming to Mumbai from South Africa will be quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron—which has been described the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant of concern.

Moreover, the test samples collected would be sent for genome sequencing to check if the passengers are infected with the new Covid variant.

"There are concerns in Mumbai about the new variant of coronavirus. Genome sequencing of (positive) passengers coming from South Africa will be done. There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience," Mumbai city’s mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday.

“There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in other nations, so those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome test. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped,” she added.

On Friday, the WHO classified the new variant that was first identified in southern Africa as a “variant of concern.”

In a statement, WHO said preliminary evidence suggested “an increased risk of reinfection with this variant” as it added the new discovery to the list of variants of concern, giving it the name "omicron."

WHO said the number of cases of the variant appeared to be rising in almost all provinces in South Africa.

It also said the variant had been detected “at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.”

(With inputs from agencies)