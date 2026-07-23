Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'Put your house in order': India links Indus Water Treaty directly to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in sharp UN showdown

'Put your house in order': India links Indus Water Treaty directly to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in sharp UN showdown

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:53 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:55 IST
'Put your house in order': India links Indus Water Treaty directly to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in sharp UN showdown

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

India accused Pakistan at the United Nations of using cross-border terrorism as an "instrument of State policy", rejected Islamabad's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated that the Union Territory is an integral part of India. Here's all you need to know

India on Wednesday (Jul 22) slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of using cross-border terrorism as an "instrument of State policy" and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain" an integral part of India.

Speaking at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, accused Pakistan of misusing the forum to advance what he described as a "false narrative."

Also read | If India wants a permanent UNSC seat, why is it still contesting for a temporary one? WION Decodes

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pakistan continues to push 'false narrative'

Speaking at the high-level debate, Harish noted that New Delhi was being "compelled" to counter Islamabad's "false narrative".

"It was not our intention to bring other issues in this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative," said Harish.

Trending Stories

Reaffirming India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, the envoy said the Union Territory is an "integral and inalienable part" of the country. "For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore," he said.

India points out the "only outstanding issue" on Kashmir

Harish also asserted that the only unresolved issue concerning Jammu and Kashmir was what he termed Pakistan's "naked aggression and illegal occupation" of Indian territory.

"The only outstanding issue with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is the naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan," he said.

Also read | 'This should not happen in a democracy': Shashi Tharoor slams detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi after protest outside PM Modi's residence

Indus Water Treaty to remain in abeyance

Referring to the Indus Water Treaty, the Indian envoy said New Delhi's position remained "clear and consistent" and linked cooperation under the treaty to an environment of mutual trust.

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of State policy," Harish said.

In his concluding remarks, the ambassador urged Pakistan to focus on addressing its domestic challenges rather than criticising India. "Instead of pointing fingers at India, Pakistan would serve itself and its people far better by putting its own house in order," he said.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News, specialising in the volatile intersections of global security, defense technology, and South Asian geopolitics...Read More

Trending Topics