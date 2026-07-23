/'Put your house in order': India links Indus Water Treaty directly to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in sharp UN showdown

India on Wednesday (Jul 22) slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of using cross-border terrorism as an "instrument of State policy" and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain" an integral part of India.

Speaking at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, accused Pakistan of misusing the forum to advance what he described as a "false narrative."

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Pakistan continues to push 'false narrative'

Speaking at the high-level debate, Harish noted that New Delhi was being "compelled" to counter Islamabad's "false narrative".

"It was not our intention to bring other issues in this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative," said Harish.

Reaffirming India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, the envoy said the Union Territory is an "integral and inalienable part" of the country. "For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore," he said.

India points out the "only outstanding issue" on Kashmir

Harish also asserted that the only unresolved issue concerning Jammu and Kashmir was what he termed Pakistan's "naked aggression and illegal occupation" of Indian territory.

"The only outstanding issue with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is the naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan," he said.

Indus Water Treaty to remain in abeyance

Referring to the Indus Water Treaty, the Indian envoy said New Delhi's position remained "clear and consistent" and linked cooperation under the treaty to an environment of mutual trust.

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of State policy," Harish said.