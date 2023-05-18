Punjab government allocates millions for CCTV installation to strengthen border security

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sanctioned Rs 20 crore (around 200 million USD) for the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations in border villages to maintain strict surveillance on the movement of cross-border smugglers and drones, Special Director General of Police (DGP) Arpit Shukla said on Wednesday, as cited by news agency ANI.

He further added that DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh (1,211.72 USD) for providing information on drone movement leading to the recovery of weapons or narcotics.

The Special Director General of Police, Shukla, accompanied by the Inspector General (IG) of the BSF's Punjab Frontier headquartered in Jalandhar district Atul Fulzele, was in Khasa, Amritsar, for a joint coordination-cum-review meeting with senior officials of Border Security Force and Punjab Police, as per a statement issued.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the security at the border in order to prevent cross-border smuggling.

The Punjab Police's DIG, Border Range, Narinder Bhargav, and DIG Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, along with four other DIGs, and four BSF commandants were among the senior officials who attended the talks.

Shukla called for greater synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police and further stated that both the elite forces should work together and exhibit better coordination to counter the Drone operations at Punjab borders, which have emerged as a new threat, according to the statement.

"He then stressed the need to carry out evidence-based and proactive policing to prevent the smuggling of narcotics and weapons into Punjab from across the border," it said.

"He further discussed the strategic locations and hotspots in border villages to install CCTV cameras to keep vigil over Indian Nationals involved in cross-border smuggling. He asked the BSF officials to share inputs of movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against those found involved in any criminal activity," the statement added.

He also proposed to activate village defence committees in the border areas. "These committees will work as eyes and ears of the police and supplement the efforts of the Punjab Police to wipe out drugs, terrorists, and gangsters from the border state," Shukla added. BSF shot down drone along India-Pakistan border in Punjab Lately, many incidents of alleged drone intrusions by Pakistan have been reported in the north Indian state of Punjab.

Last month, Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone which was apparently trying to sneak into Indian territory, officials said on April 27. It was carrying packets of heroin and opium, the officials added.

BSF said in a press release said that at about 2:20 am (local time), BSF troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan to Indian territory and as per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing.

On March 28, BSF foiled another intrusion attempt by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar after it entered Indian territory. The paramilitary force stated that it was carrying a consignment of contraband items.

Earlier, BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border which intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM. The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

