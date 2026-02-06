/Video | AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

An Aam Adami Party (AAP) functionary was shot dead in broad daylight outside a Gurudwara in the posh model town area of Punjab's Jalandhar city. Two unidentified assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire on Satvinder Pal Singh, also known as Lucky Oberoi, on Friday morning, severely wounding him.

According to police, two scooter-borne attackers opened fire at Oberai at around 8 am as he was leaving the gurudwara after offering prayers. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and declared dead on arrival. The investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man in a black hoodie walking up to Oberoi, who was sitting in Thar, and firing five bullets before fleeing with his aide on a two-wheeler.

Lukey Oberoi's wife, Simranjot Kaur, contested the municipal corporation election in 2025 as an AAP candidate but was defeated.

The daylight killing drew sharp reactions from leaders across the political spectrum in the Punjab. The Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, blamed Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan for the complete collapse of law and order in the state.

"Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann's watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" he posted on X.

"Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?," he added.

Siromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that these killings become "the new normal in Punjab" and blamed CM Maan for the complete collapse of law and order in the state.



"In another broad day murder... @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi has been shot dead in Model Town, Jalandhar by two assailants who have fired 8 to 10 bullets on him. This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone anywhere as per whims and fancies," he wrote on X.