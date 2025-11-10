/Pune land deal scam: Parth Pawar remains under scanner; key accused Sheetal Tejwani likely absconding

Adding a major twist to the Pune land deal case, the Pune administration has ruled that an eviction order served on the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) was unlawful. The notice issued in June this year by now-suspended Pune City Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole had instructed BSI to vacate the government-owned land allegedly acquired by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a private firm owned by the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Parth Pawar, who is now facing land theft charges by the opposition.

The sale deed was executed on May 20, 2025.

In another big development, Pune Police alleged that Sheetal Tejwani, the key accused in the case and alleged mastermind behind multiple land frauds in Pune, may have fled the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Investigations have revealed that Tejwani got powers of attorney (POA) from 272 original landowners by allegedly paying them nominal sums and later sold the land to Amadea Enterprises for massive profits.

A major political controversy has erupted as the land, classified as Mahar Watan land, was historically granted to the Mahar Scheduled Caste community, and such land cannot be sold without the state government’s permission.

The land deal, as of now, remains cancelled.

Scam Charges?

The company had purchased the 40-acre plot in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for around Rs 300 crore, despite its market value being a whopping Rs 1,804 crore, raising allegations of undue concessions given to the minister's son

Rs 21 crore stamp Duty Waiver - Just two days after the deal, citing that a data centre could come up on the land, the company paid just Rs 500 as stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore transaction.

The land fell under the 'Watan' category reserved for the Mahar community, a Scheduled Caste. Such land cannot be sold under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958, without government permission.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar defended his son Parth Pawar over the alleged irregularities in the Pune land deal. He termed the corruption allegations “random accusations” made ahead of the local body elections. He further stated that “not a single paisa was exchanged” in the Pune deal case linked to his son Parth, and the agreement stood cancelled. Ajit said he has “always maintained that every decision or deal should be within the rules.

Pawar said an inquiry has begun into the sale of government has appointed a probe committee, headed by additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, to investigate the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said action in the Pune land deal case is being taken as per law and there is no question of saving anybody.

FIRs have been filed against signatories and vendors, and those found guilty in the probe will be booked, Fadnavis said, when asked about the First Information Report (FIR) not naming Parth.

The 40-acre plot, originally under the custody of the Botanical Survey of India, was freed and later sold under suspicious circumstances. Investigations have revealed that Tejwani secured irrevocable powers of attorney (POA) from 272 original landowners by allegedly paying them nominal sums and later sold the land to Amadea Enterprises for massive profits.

The FIR, filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, a Class-I Deputy Sub-Registrar, names Sheetal Tejwani, Amadea partner Digvijay Patil, and co-sub-registrar Ravindra Taru as accused. The case involves allegations of forgery, cheating, and illegal land registration.