In a harrowing incident, several people are feared to be drowned after a bridge near Pune collapsed. The bridge built over the Indrayani river in Kundmala was a popular tourist destination.

Usually there is heavy rush on the bridge during the monsoon. Due to the weekend crowd, the bridge was heavily loaded when it gave way.

According to preliminary reports, 10 to 15 people are feared trapped, while 5 to 6 people have been rescued.

The number of casualties has not been reported yet.

Teams from the local police, disaster response units, and villagers are carrying out rescue operation.