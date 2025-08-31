/Prolific infiltration facilitator Bagu Khan, alias ‘Human GPS,’ killed in encounter in J&K’s Gurez

Security forces succeeded in inflicting a major blow to the network of terrorist groups operating from across the border by killing Bagu Khan, popularly known as the “human GPS” in terror ranks, in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday. Bagu Khan earned the nickname ‘Human GPS’ since he knew the difficult terrain of the region near the Line of Control (LoC) like the back of his hand and was responsible for at least 100 infiltration attempts, most of which were successful. He assisted all terror outfits in the planning and execution of infiltrations from Gurez and adjoining sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

Bagu Khan, also known as Samandar Chacha, was one of the oldest and most prolific facilitators of infiltration and was based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 1995. Bagu Khan was shot dead along with another terrorist during an infiltration attempt from the Nowshera Naar area.

Sources in the security grid said Khan was responsible for facilitating more than 100 infiltration attempts from various areas of the Gurez sector, with the majority being successful due to his exhaustive knowledge of the region’s tough terrain and secret routes. This proficiency of Khan made him special for all terror groups.

While he was a Hizbul commander, he helped every terror outfit in planning and executing infiltrations from the Gurez and neighbouring sectors along the Line of Control.

Khan had succeeded in evading security forces for years, but his luck finally ran out during the latest infiltration attempt.

Security agencies are regarding the elimination of Bagu Khan as a major setback to the logistics network of the terrorist outfits in the region.

The encounter took place two days after the two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district were gunned down by the Indian Army on Thursday.

The encounter took place near Naushehra Naar under Operation Naushera Nar IV, where alert troops challenged a group of heavily armed infiltrators trying to cross into Indian territory. An exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the security forces eliminating two terrorists.