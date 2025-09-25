/Priyanka Taranekar leads innovation, redefining organisational change in regulated industries

In highly regulated industries, navigating change requires more than just adopting new processes, it demands a strategic approach that ensures compliance, efficiency, and workforce alignment. Organisations operating in sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, and financial services must implement transformation initiatives while balancing regulatory requirements and business objectives. Effective change management plays a crucial role in minimising disruption, enhancing operational resilience, and fostering long-term success.

Organisational Change Management (OCM) is a critical component in driving meaningful transformation across industries, ensuring that strategic objectives align with actionable execution. With a career spanning multiple industries, Priyanka Taranekar has led large-scale change initiatives that have reshaped business operations and driven measurable success.

She was recognised with prestigious awards such as Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultant Award for Leadership in 2025, celebrating her commitment to delivering enterprise-wide transformation, empowering teams, and driving measurable impact in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Priyanka was also honoured to be featured in “Marquis Who’s Who”, a recognition reserved for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and leadership in their field. This acknowledgment reflects the impact of her work in driving transformation across healthcare and life sciences through strategic innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

In the workplace, Priyanka has been consistently recognised for her exceptional contributions—earning the Asia Pacific Region Recognition Award at Towers Watson, multiple Applause Awards at Deloitte, and the prestigious Mogul Award at Slalom for her impact, leadership, and commitment to excellence – over the years.

Priyanka has consistently delivered transformational impact through innovative strategies and structured change management methodologies.At the core of her work lies a commitment to aligning business objectives with tailored solutions that foster collaboration and measurable outcomes. Through innovative change management strategies, structured learning programs, and actionable insights, she has empowered organisations to navigate complex challenges and sustain long-term success. By designing frameworks that integrate business strategy with operational execution, she has driven strategic alignment across multiple industries. Her expertise in creating personas, journey maps, and targeted training programs has significantly enhanced workforce engagement, minimised resistance to change, and facilitated the seamless adoption of new systems and processes.

Reportedly, one of Priyanka’s most impactful initiatives was leading the learning and development efforts for a regional healthcare provider. The project involved creating an instructional training curriculum, implementing in-app guidance, and rolling out structured training programs to ensure the smooth adoption of a new application. “The initiative resulted in significant adoption rate within the first three months, with impactful increase in task efficiency compared to legacy systems” she stated.

Priyanka has also played a vital role in enterprise-wide technology implementations. As a change strategist for a contract research organisation in life sciences, she helped facilitate the implementation of a Workday ERP system. Her approach included readiness assessments, structured change strategies, and customised training programs for HCM that contributed to more efficient workflows and process improvements.

Beyond technical implementations, she has helped organisations enhance cross-functional collaboration. Whether redesigning customer loyalty programs for a global pharmaceutical and aesthetics company or developing learning programs for a national title insurance firm, she has supported efforts to align stakeholders and drive program success. These initiatives have helped organisations refine their engagement strategies and significantly optimise program execution.

Implementing change in large organisations comes with challenges, including resistance to new systems, fragmented processes, and stakeholder misalignment. She has addressed these challenges by conducting readiness assessments, developing role-specific engagement plans, and implementing structured communication strategies.Her approach has eased team transitions to new systems and boosted adoption rates.

As organisations continue to navigate an evolving business landscape, Priyanka highlights the growing role of AI-driven change management tools, digital learning experiences, and agile frameworks that support adaptive transformation. She emphasises the importance of leadership alignment, clear communication, and structured feedback loops to refine change strategies over time.

A white paper published by her, "Strategic Change Management in Large-Scale Transformations: Lessons from the Healthcare Industry: Insights into embedding change strategies in complex, multi-stakeholder environments” explores these strategies in depth, providing organisations with guidance on implementing effective change initiatives. Through her experience and expertise, Priyanka remains committed to helping businesses successfully manage change and build a foundation for long-term success.