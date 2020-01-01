Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi called Sheikh Hasina around 12:20 pm Bangladesh time.

According to Ihsanul Karim, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary, the telephonic conversation lasted for about 15 minutes between the two prime ministers.

Sources close to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, both of them spoke at length extending New Year greetings and wishing them best in 2020.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also extended New Year greetings to the people of India.

This telephonic conversation comes in the wake of apprehension in the Bangladesh government after India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recently published final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.