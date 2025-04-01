With US President Donald Trump’s April 2 deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs approaching, businesses and policymakers remain uncertain about how they will be applied. While the tariffs aim to address America’s trade deficit, Washington is simultaneously negotiating a new trade deal with India, adding further complexity to the situation.

The impact on Indian businesses will depend on whether the tariffs are imposed at the product, sector, or country level. The US has been India’s largest trading partner from 2021-22 to 2023-24, accounting for 18% of India’s total exports, 6.22% of imports, and 10.73% of bilateral trade.

Key sectors facing higher tariffs

India exports products from 30 different sectors to the US, including six in agriculture and 24 in industry. If sector-wide tariffs are imposed, the following goods are expected to be affected:

Alcohol, Wines, and Spirits – The highest tariff hike of 122.10% will be applied, though exports in this category total only $19.2 million.

Dairy Products – Exports worth $181.49 million will be hit by a 38.23% tariff, making Indian ghee, butter, and milk powder more expensive and reducing market share.

Fish, Meat, and Processed Seafood – A 27.83% tariff hike will impact $2.58 billion in exports, with shrimp exports suffering the most.

Live Animals and Animal Products – A 27.75% tariff will affect exports valued at $10.31 million.

Processed Food, Sugar, and Cocoa – With $1.03 billion in exports, these products will face a 24.99% tariff, making Indian snacks and confectionery costlier in the US.

Footwear – This sector will see a 15.56% tariff increase.

Diamonds, Gold, and Silver – Exports worth $11.88 billion will face a 13.32% tariff hike, potentially making Indian jewellery less competitive.

Pharmaceuticals – A 10.90% tariff differential will push up prices for generic medicines and speciality drugs.

Edible Oils – Coconut and mustard oil will become more expensive with a 10.67% tariff.

Sectors unaffected

Certain industries, including ores, minerals, petroleum, and garments, will not see any new tariffs under the proposed plan.

(With inputs from agencies)