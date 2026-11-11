/President's bodyguard shot in head as Diwali dispute turns violent in UP's Baghpat

A 26-year-old Army jawan posted with the President's Bodyguard was shot in the head after a dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into firing on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The injured soldier, identified as Saurabh Tomar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut. His condition remains critical.

Firecracker dispute escalates into shooting

According to police and local residents, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his house with his brothers, Vineet and Mintu, when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Monu alias Praveen. The verbal altercation soon turned violent. During the confrontation, Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. One of the bullets reportedly struck a wall before hitting Saurabh in the head, just behind his ear.

Saurabh collapsed after being shot. Meanwhile, Dheeraj's brother allegedly reached the spot carrying a stick and attacked Vineet. During the ensuing clash, Mintu allegedly assaulted Monu alias Praveen with sticks. As panic spread, the people gathered at the spot fled. The accused allegedly escaped from the scene. According to local accounts, the two families knew each other and had shared friendly relations in the past. They reportedly spent time together frequently and had also been involved in a dispute around two months ago.

Saurabh, who joined the Army in 2021, is currently posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the President's Bodyguard, the oldest and senior-most cavalry regiment in the Indian Army. He had returned to his native village on leave to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Bullet removed through surgery, jawan remains critical

Following the shooting, Saurabh's family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Baraut. He was subsequently referred to Meerut Medical College, but his family decided to shift him to a private hospital in Meerut. Doctors performed surgery and successfully removed the bullet from his head. However, Saurabh remains admitted to the intensive care unit, and his condition continues to be critical.

Police register FIR, search underway for accused