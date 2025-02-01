India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (Feb 1) ahead of presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget 2025 in Parliament.

In a gesture steeped in Indian tradition, President Murmu offered Sitharaman 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), a symbol of good luck.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion. Sitharaman was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the president.

The finance minister's next stop was the Parliament from where she will depart for the crucial Cabinet meeting that would be the final stop for the Budget ratification after which it will be presented in the Parliament.

Sitharaman is set to present her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday (Feb 1).

The Budget speech is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, and taxation reforms, along with other important announcements.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on Friday (Jan 31), forecast a robust growth rate for India's economy, predicting an expansion between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year (2025-26).

This survey illustrates India's robust economic fundamentals backed by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It highlighted that the government intends to bolster long-term industrial evolution by concentrating on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

The measures are aimed at enhancing innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)