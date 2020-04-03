President Kovind expresses concern over attacks on police, medical personnel

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his concerns over a number of attacks on health and police personnel as he interacted with the vice president, governors, and lieutenant governors and administrators of all the states through video conferencing on Friday.

"President Kovind noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country," the official Twitter handle of the president wrote.

In the video-conference held to discuss measures to fight COVID-19, the president also said barring a few incidents, the efforts to battle the outbreak "have been in the right direction, and we are moving with firm determination".

President Kovind's comments came after several cases reported in India where doctors, medical staff and other police personnel were attacked.

Two women doctors were wounded on Wednesday after stones were pelted on a five-member team of health personnel as they attempted to trace a person who had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Hyderabad Police also reported a case earlier when relatives of a 49-year-old coronavirus patient assaulted a doctor and the medical staff following the death of the infected patient in a government hospital.

In Delhi, people from Tablighi Jamaat allegedly misbehaved with some even spitting at doctors and medical personnel at a quarantine facility of Railways in Tughalakabad.

A sub-inspector and a constable were seriously injured when a police team who were trying to enforce a lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

India is currently under 21-day lockdown enforced to control the COVID-19 outbreak which has infected 2,301 and taken lives of over 50 in the country so far.

