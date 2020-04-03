Coronavirus cases rise to 2,301 in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 2,183 in the country.

The health ministry updated the figures on Friday reporting the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rising to 2,301 in India.

Earlier, at least 200 new cases were reported in India taking the number of infected cases to 2,069 on Friday. Out of these, 1,860 are active cases.

Bhilwara district collector Rajendra Bhatt said that no new cases were reported in the area in the past three days while informing that 13 out of 26 cases have come out negative in repeat tests. Curfew has been imposed without any relaxation for the next ten days in order to break the chain of Coronavirus, Bhatt added.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister's office said today that 161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state which included 140 who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

The Karnataka government said 125 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state with three people dead due to the virus. One new case of the virus was detected in the state today.

The patient is a 75-year-old man from Bagalkot who has been isolated in a designated hospital, the Karnataka government added.

Meanwhile, police has been deployed in Telangana's Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad after some patients in coronavirus isolation ward allegedly attacked doctors on Thursday.