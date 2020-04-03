12 test positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, total cases rise to 161

Twelve more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 161, authorities said on Friday.

Also Read: PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas, candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 mins

One COVID-19 patient who had a foreign travel history was discharged from a government hospital in Kakinada today, the Andhra authorities said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Friday to review the situation in the national capital.

Authorities in Odisha said the person who contacted coronavirus from Bhubaneswar has recovered and has been discharged from hospital.

There are three active cases of Coronavirus in the state now, the Odisha health department said.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacted with the governors, Lt Governors and administrators of all states and Union territories today via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also interacted with pensioners from different parts of the state to devise ways to disburse advance monthly pensions to senior citizens, widows and differently-abled amid the lockdown.

