DRDO steps up work on protective gear as 50 doctors, paramedics contract coronavirus

As many as 50 healthcare providers -- doctors and paramedics -- across the country have contracted the novel coronavirus. This information was provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday -- at a time when the medical professionals have been complaining of lack of adequate protective gear.

To this end, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a "bio suit" to protect doctors and paramedics engaged in treating coronavirus-affected people from getting infected.

The "bio suit" will act as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare personnel.

Considering the high demand induced due to shortage, steps are being taken to produce at least 15,000 suits per day. The government is also scouting global markets to procure PPE, ventilators and N-95 masks.

"Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied their technical know-how and expertise in textile, coating and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having specific type of fabric with coating," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood," the ministry said.

The DRDO is providing 1.5 lakh litres of sanitisers to various security entities and other organisations across the country.

Also, a five-layered face mask, N-99, is being made on war footing using nano technology. A total of 10,000 masks have already been made and soon per day production will be extended to 20,000.

India has recorded 2,069 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 53 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than 8,50,000 people and claimed around 42,000 lives.

(with inputs from PTI)