Present India-China standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry report

India's Defence ministry in a report on its activities in June said that Chinese aggression had increased in along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) especially in the Galwan Valley since May 5.

"The Chinese side transgressed in the area of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso lake on 17-18 May," the defence ministry said in its report.

After the transgressions, the report informed that corps commander level flag meeting was held on June 6.

"A violent faceoff incident took place between the two sides on June 15 resulting in casualties on both sides," it said.

The defence ministry report said that while engagement and dialogue at the military and diplomatic level have been continuing to arrive at a mutually acceptable consensus, "the present standoff is likely to be prolonged."

"The situation in eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requires close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation," the ministry asserted.

The ministry also informed that an order has been placed for 156 infantry combat vehicles(ICV) with upgraded features for the use of mechanised forces of the Indian Army as part of Make in India initiative.

Also 30 advanced torpedo decoy system(ATDS) Maareech was placed in June costing Rs 761 crores from Bharat Electronics Limited(BEL).

The report also noted the induction of ICGS Kanaklata Barua, a Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard on June 15 based in Kakinada.



