/Preaching Islam in temple isn’t conversion: Bold verdict by Karnataka High Court

In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR against three muslim accused of preaching Islam inside a Hindu temple on the grounds that sharing religious beliefs doesn't amount to conversion.

The case emerged from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, where three Muslim men were preaching Islam and distributing religious pamphlets and leaflets, allegedly making statements about Islam in the vicinity of a temple premise. Soon after, a resident filed a complaint, accusing them of attempting conversion, with giving promises of jobs and derogatory remarks against Hinduism.

The court found no merit in the FIR. In its order, the bench observed that the cases of these three particular Muslim men do not provide any concrete evidence of coercion or force. It is mere preaching and distribution of literature; it does not constitute an offence under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022. Unless there is evidence of force, fraud or inducement with the purpose of converting someone.

Additionally, the High Court noticed that the complainant was neither the victim nor any relative of the victim, thus making the complaint legally unsustainable. Under section 4 of the act, only the aggrieved person or their relatives' complaints are eligible for legal implications.

“The essence of a free society lies in the freedom to express, discuss, and propagate beliefs,” the court observed, adding that without coercion or allurement, the act of preaching cannot be criminalised.

Why is it Important ?