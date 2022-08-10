Pre summit meeting of tiger range countries held in New Delhi

India is proud to have 52 tiger reserves across 18 states and accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

India is hosting the Pre-Summit meeting of 14 tiger range countries (TRCs) in New Delhi as a prelude to the Tiger Range Countries Summit scheduled to be held at Vladivostok, Russia on September 5 this year.

The meeting aims to finalise the declaration on tiger conservation to be adopted at the Summit.

"Today, I take pride in sharing with this august gathering the fact that India has 52 Tiger Reserves, covering approximately 75,000 Sq Km area across 18 states. As a Tiger Range Country, the tiger population of India accounts for approximately 70 per cent population of the wild tiger at global level," India's environment minister said in his ministerial address.

The meeting was attended by 12 tiger range countries except for China and Indonesia. As per officials, delegates from these two countries could not attend the meeting due to travel restrictions.

Yadav welcomed the senior officials of TRCs and said that India is happy to host the pre-summit meeting in New Delhi.

He said India is committed to bringing all potential tiger habitats within the country under the tiger reserve network.

"Over the years, India has increased its funding for Project Tiger. We are also working towards a more inclusive conservation effort by involving local communities who live in close proximity to tiger reserves.

"Our efforts to involve local communities proactively in conservation efforts stem from our PM’s call for janbhagidari or public participation," he said.

Apart from India, the meeting was attended by delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand, Viet Nam and Kazakhstan.

India's minister said that for effective management of tiger populations, it is imperative to have reliable estimates of tiger numbers.

"India has been at the forefront of implementing a science based, peer reviewed tiger monitoring methodology approved by the Tiger Task Force. So far, 4 cycles of country wide estimation have taken place and the 5th cycle of All India Tiger Estimation is currently underway," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

