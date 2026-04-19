/Pre-dawn raid case: Delhi court convicts CBI joint director, former ACP for raiding IRS officer 26 years ago

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi convicted a serving Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and a retired police official on Saturday (April 19) for offences linked to a pre-dawn raid carried out in 2000, bringing closure to a case that has spanned nearly 26 years.

The court found CBI Joint Director Ramneesh and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police VK Pandey guilty of assault, criminal trespass and mischief. The case relates to a raid conducted against former IRS officer Ashok Kumar Agarwal.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt convicted Ramneesh, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre who was posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the CBI at the time, and Pandey, who was serving as an Inspector in the agency during the incident. The offences fall under sections 323, 427, 448 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The court has listed the matter for arguments on sentencing on April 27.

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What did the court say in judgement?

As per the court, the case arose from an incident on October 19, 2000, involving a raid on the residence of Agarwal, a 1985 batch IRS officer who was then serving as Deputy Director of Enforcement in the Delhi zone. Agarwal was later discharged in both CBI cases registered against him.

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