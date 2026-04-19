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Indian Army trains 108 J&K Police personnel in counter terrorism operations

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 13:29 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 13:30 IST
Indian Army trains 108 J&K Police personnel in counter terrorism operations

Image for representation Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

The Indian Army’s Tiger Division completed a 12-day counter-terrorism course for 108 J&K police personnel, enhancing operational synergy, tactical skills, and junior leadership for small-team missions in the region.

A Joint Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism Refresher Course for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Tiger Division, concluded successfully, marking a significant step toward strengthening coordinated security efforts in the region.

The 12-day course was jointly conceptualised by the senior leadership of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It aimed to enhance operational synergy, improve coordination, and standardise procedures amid the evolving security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 108 police personnel participated in the intensive training programme, which was conducted by the Miran Sahib Brigade. The curriculum was designed to strengthen junior leadership capabilities, which are considered crucial for executing small-team operations effectively in counter-terrorism scenarios.

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Participants underwent comprehensive training across a wide range of operational areas, including small-team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team (QRT) and mobile vehicle checkpoint drills, ambush and counter-ambush tactics, cordon and search operations, and room intervention procedures.

The course also included specialised modules on weapon handling and firing, use of modern equipment, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation, and intelligence gathering and sharing.

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Training methods combined rehearsals with tactical exercises, providing hands-on experience and operational proficiency. Personnel were also familiarised with advanced surveillance technologies, drones, and counter-drone systems.

Officials said the successful conduct of the refresher course underscores the growing emphasis on seamless coordination, shared situational awareness, and mutual trust between the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Such joint initiatives, they added, are vital to ensuring a disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges. The culmination of the programme reflects the continued commitment of both forces to maintaining peace, stability, and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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