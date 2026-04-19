/Indian Army trains 108 J&K Police personnel in counter terrorism operations

A Joint Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism Refresher Course for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Tiger Division, concluded successfully, marking a significant step toward strengthening coordinated security efforts in the region.

The 12-day course was jointly conceptualised by the senior leadership of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It aimed to enhance operational synergy, improve coordination, and standardise procedures amid the evolving security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 108 police personnel participated in the intensive training programme, which was conducted by the Miran Sahib Brigade. The curriculum was designed to strengthen junior leadership capabilities, which are considered crucial for executing small-team operations effectively in counter-terrorism scenarios.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Participants underwent comprehensive training across a wide range of operational areas, including small-team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team (QRT) and mobile vehicle checkpoint drills, ambush and counter-ambush tactics, cordon and search operations, and room intervention procedures.

The course also included specialised modules on weapon handling and firing, use of modern equipment, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation, and intelligence gathering and sharing.

Training methods combined rehearsals with tactical exercises, providing hands-on experience and operational proficiency. Personnel were also familiarised with advanced surveillance technologies, drones, and counter-drone systems.

Officials said the successful conduct of the refresher course underscores the growing emphasis on seamless coordination, shared situational awareness, and mutual trust between the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.