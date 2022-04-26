Prashant Kishor: Ace election strategist declines offer to join Congress, with this dig at party

Prashant Kishor, an ace political strategist in India, declined the offer to join Indian National Congress. After declining the offer, he also took a dig at the party.

In an official announcement, the Congress party noted that Kishor will not be working for the party as he has declined to be part of the empowered action group for the 2024 general elections.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kishor said, "I declined the generous offer of #Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections."

He added, "In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Kishor held several meetings in the last 15 days with Congress's top leadership and gave a proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

As reported, he had also given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections in the country. However, it looks like the proposal was not finalised.

Randeep Surjewala, who is the Congress General Secretary, also tweeted to give an update.

He said, "Following a presentation and discussion with Prashant Kishor, the Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party."

