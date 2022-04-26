India gives emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for 6-12 age group

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and fears of a possible fourth wave in the country, in a massive boost to the vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday (April 26) granted regulatory approvals to three coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the country's health ministry confirmed.

Approval has been given to emergency use of Biological E's Covid vaccine Corbevax for children aged five to 12 and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for six to 12-year olds.

The Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14. Vaccinations against COVID-19 among minors in India were started from January 3 onwards with those in the 15-18 age group for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

DCGI has also granted emergency use authorisation to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D for an additional dose of 3mg with a two-jab inoculation schedule 28 days apart for those aged above 12 years. ZyCoV-D is, currently, approved for a 2mg three-dose vaccination schedule.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.

Meanwhile, the country's Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "India's fight against COVID becomes stronger @CDSCO_INDIA_INF gives nod to 'Covaxin' for 6-12 age group and 'Corbevax' for 5-12 age group for 'Restricted Use in Emergency Situations'"

