Congress-BJP Poster war heats up as Madhya Pradesh polls approach

The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (literally meaning 'central province') is heading toward legislative assembly elections. The state is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which formed the government after a rebellion within the previous government formed by the Congress. Both parties are keen for power in the state and poster-war targetting top leaders of the two parties is now becoming subject of discussion across the state.

Some days ago, posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's face were seen pasted in several cities of the state. The posters featured a QR code-like image and had words "50% lao, Kam Karo' (Pay 50 per cent, get your work done). The slogan apparently alleged that in order to get your work done from Shivraj Singh government, a hefty bride needed to be paid.

The ruling BJP has accused Congress of putting up these posters. Congress denies this.

The police have registered an FIR over the poster and a case has been registered against unknown people under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The poster war has since intensified and Kamal Nath, top Congress leader and former chief minister of the state has found himself targetted.

In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, posters with words 'wanted corruption Nath' were found pasted. The words were an apparent reference and allegation of corruption during Kamal Nath's tenure as chief minister.

Soon, the residents in the city found new posters, this time targetting Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

"Shivraj nahi, Ghotala raj" roughly meaning 'It's not (of) Shivraj but a regime of scams'

The posters reportedly mentioned allegations of scams including uniform scamm Vyapam scam, uniform scam, e-tendering scam which allegedly took place during Chayhan's tenure. No need for certificate from BJP Reacting on the posters with words 'wanted corruption Nath', former state CM Kamal Nath said,"No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this...Today they don't have anything to say against me so they are doing this. I don't need any certificate from BJP because the people are witnesses."

He was quoted by news agency ANI.

Reacting to the matter, the media advisor of the Congress party, Piyush Babele tweeted, "By putting up objectionable posters of Nath, the BJP has shown that it can go to any low level in the politics. The attempt to tarnish the image of the person, who has served Madhya Pradesh for the last 44 years, is an attack on the pride of Madhya Pradesh. It is an insult to Madhya Pradesh. This is an insult to the service to the state. This is an insult to the goal of making a golden Madhya Pradesh. This is an insult to those crores of people in whose heart Nath resides."

