Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a rare rebuke to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday (Dec 3), saying the promises made to the farmers of the country were not fulfilled. Dhankhar’s statement came amid a rise in farmers’ protests across the country. "Policy-making is not on right track," Dhankhar said, while directing his ire at Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Agriculture minister, every moment is important for you. I request you to please tell me, what was promised to the farmer? Why was the promise not fulfilled?” asked the vice president.

“What should we do to fulfil the promise? There was a movement last year, there is a movement this year too. The wheel of time is turning, we are not doing anything," he added when speaking at a ceremony to mark the centenary of ICAR-CIRCOT, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology.

The VP added that he was witnessing India changing and developing but it was distressing to see the farmers’ situation.

“India was never at such heights in the world... When this is happening, why is my farmer worried and suffering? The farmer is the only one who is helpless," the VP said.

In India, it is rare for vice presidents to hit out at the government. The current VP even hails from PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Dhankhar is also known for championing the cause of farmers.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is yet to respond to Dhankhar’s comments.

The VP’s rebuke to the Modi government came as farmers earlier this week rallied to capital Delhi and adjoining Noida to highlight their problems, leading to a massive traffic chaos. Farmers are pressing the government to allow them guaranteed compensation and benefits.

(With inputs from agencies)