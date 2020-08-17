Policeman and two CRPF men killed in Kashmir terror attack

‪A J&K police Special Police Officer (SPO) and two CRPF men have been killed in a terror attack on security forces in Kreeri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. ‬

Following the attack, a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area to look for the terrorists, while the injured succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Confirming that incident, Inspector General of police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, told WION that “one SPO of JKP, two CRPF have been martyred.”

Sources told WION that two CRPF men died at a hospital while they were undergoing treatment.

This is the second big attack on the security forces in the valley in just four days. On August 14, terrorists attacked security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, killing two policemen and injuring one.