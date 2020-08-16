4G mobile Internet services restored in 2 districts in J&K on trial basis

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday night restored high-speed mobile Internet services on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts -- one each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions -- over a year after the facility was suspended.

The resumption of 4G Internet services on mobile devices came days after the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the matter was considering allowing the facility on a trial basis in two of the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

"The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu division) shall be restored forthwith, on trial basis, while in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only," an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department read.

The order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra said the directions would be effective from 9 pm Sunday and will remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier.

"Whereas, in context of the conclusions drawn and the parameters laid down by the special committee for considering calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas, the law enforcement agencies, while furnishing fresh inputs relating to the present security scenario in the UT of JK, have identified the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur for lifting restrictions on high-speed mobile Internet connectivity on trial basis and these recommendations are found to be in conformity with the law laid down as also the conditions set by the special committee," it said.

]The Jammu and Kashmir administration had sought time to take instructions on the restoration of high-speed data services, saying a new Lt Governor has been appointed in the Union Territory.

Manoj Sinha was appointed the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir after G C Murmu suddenly resigned from the post on August 5.