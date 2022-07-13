Police officer killed, two other cops injured in Srinagar terror attack

An Assitant Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead and two other cops were injured in a terror attack in Srinagar’s Lal Bazaar area. Terrorists fired upon a police party in the Lal Bazaar area resulting in injury to three Policemen, one police officer succumbed to his injuries while others were shifted to the hospital.

“Terrorists fired upon police naka party in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

#Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 12, 2022 ×

The police officer killed in the attack has been identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad. The other two police cops were shifted to the hospital and are being treated.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police IG, Vijay Kumar.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and search for the terrorists involved in the incident has been started.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE