Police busts narco terror module, heroin worth 500 million recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today busted the Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module. One terror associate was arrested while 08 kgs of heroin worth crores recovered.



Jammu and Kashmir Police got a tip about a terror associate carrying 8kgs of heroin. He has been identified as Madasir Ahmed.

"The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terror handlers and were involved in the drug trade and assisting financially to active terrorists of the valley. The recoveries also exposed the interconnection between drug dealers and terrorists," said IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Local police recovered incriminating material and narcotic substance heroin weighing 08 kgs worth 500 million (INR 50 crore) market value.

"The module was working for terrorists to strengthen their activities in the valley and were misguiding and motivating the local youth of the valley to join militant ranks," said IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The police say there was another person involved but he managed to abscond from the area. Police say he has been identified and efforts are being taken to arrest them.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been taken up.