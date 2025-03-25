Comedian Kunal Kamra's 'traitor' remarks on the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has gotten him into trouble. And now, Shinde has distanced himself from the vandalism. Speaking on a programme organised by news outlet BBC, he said, "I do not support vandalism, but party workers' sentiments were hurt; actions have reactions. I have the will and strength to withstand matters, but it's not the same for everybody. My focus is on my work."

Continuing to speak on the situation, he said, "I understand freedom of expression, and I did ignore his self-willed conduct. I did not speak about it and will not do so. I have avoided reacting to his remarks." Elaborating on freedom of speech, Shinde highlighted that in the past, poets have used criticism as a mode of expression, but he said one needs to check the level of criticism one is indulging in.

A quick recap: late poet Rahat Indori in a gathering once had said, "During the Emergency I had said that the government is a thief. The next day, I was called to the police station and asked if I had said it. I responded, but I did not mention which country's government, to which the police officer said, now you think we are stupid as well."

After the vandalism, Kamra tweeted, "I will not apologise." In his statement posted on X, he wrote, "However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that is vandalism the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?"

He added, "Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition."

"I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob, and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."