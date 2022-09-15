PM Narendra Modi's schedule for SCO Summit: Indian PM to have bilateral meetings with other member leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tentative schedule for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022 was released on Thursday (September 15) by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that during the 22nd summit of the SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, PM Modi will be holding bilateral meetings with other member leaders on the sidelines. He didn't reveal any detail.

On being asked about PM Modi's one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kwatra said, "Besides his bilateral with the host country, PM will have bilateral with other leaders. Will keep you apprised."

Kwatra further said, "Prime Minister is there for the SCO Summit for a brief period; he reaches there later tonight, attends the restricted and extended sessions and a couple of other engagements tomorrow, along with a set of bilateral meetings. He's then scheduled to return tomorrow night."

In a statement, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the organisation."

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines.

The Summit usually has two sessions - a restricted session, only for the SCO member states, and then an extended session likely includes participation by observers and special invitees, said the foreign secretary.

Here's the schedule

Thursday, 15 September 2022

1840 Emplane for Samarkand

2100 Arrive Samarkand Airport

Friday, 16 September 2022

Congress Centre

0940 Welcome Ceremony of Heads of SCO Member States

0955 Group Photo of SCO member states only

1000 Restricted format SCO Meeting (1+1)

1140 Joint Photo Session

1145 Extended format SCO Meeting (1+5)

1345 Signing of Samarkand Declaration

1415 Official Banquet hosted by Uzbek President

1540 Arrive Samarkand Regency Hotel

1540 Bilateral Meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

1620 Arrive Congress Centre

1620 Bilateral Meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan

1700 Bilateral Meeting with Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

1825 Arrive mausoleum of Islam Karimov

1825 Floral tribute to first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov

1850 Emplane for Delhi

2215 Arrive Air Force Station, Palam

