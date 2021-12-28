PM Narendra Modi: India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world

While addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Tuesday (December 28), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has emerged as the second biggest startup hub in the world.

IIT Kanpur, one of the premier institutes in India is located in the country's northern state, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi said that IIT Kanpur's contribution in developing 5G technology has been recognised globally.

Praising the students, the Indian Prime Minister said that when India will celebrate its 100th year of independence, the contribution of all the students who are present today [at the ceremony] will be included.

"In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs," PM Modi said.

आजादी के इस 75वें साल में हमारे पास 75 से अधिक unicorns हैं, 50,000 से अधिक स्टार्ट-अप हैं।



इनमें से 10,000 तो केवल पिछले 6 महीनों में आए हैं।



आज भारत दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्टार्टअप हब बनकर उभरा है।



During the ceremony, the prime minister launched blockchain-based digital degrees. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath were also present there as they attended the function as guests of honour.

The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.

These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. IIT-K is hosting a physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year.

Highlighting the government's push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi said that if we are not self-reliant, then how will India succeed and scale ultimate heights? And this can be done only by the youth of this country.

"This century is completely technology-driven. Students have invested the most important years of their lives in learning about technology. And this will make it impossible for any other force to stop you from excelling," said the Prime Minister.

