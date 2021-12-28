'It's a hat-trick!': India approves 2 new Covid vaccines and 1 antiviral drug in a day

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that India has approved two new COVID-19 vaccines namely Covovax and Corbevax. In addition to this, an anti-viral drug, Molnupiravir, has also been approved for restricted use in an emergency situation.

"Further strengthening the fight against Covid-19, CDSCO, health ministry has given 3 approvals in a single day for CORBEVAX vaccine, COVOVAX vaccine, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use in an emergency situation," Mansukh Mandaviya reported through Twitter.

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

CORBEVAX is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. This is being made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.

COVOVAX, manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India (SII), is a nanoparticle vaccine against COVID-19.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that is being developed by nearly 13 companies in India. This can be used to treat adult patients of Covid who, the doctors believe, have a heightened risk of "progression of the disease". The antiviral drug will not be used for Covid patients under the age of 18, for now, as per local media reports.

In addition to this, it is also believed that this antiviral drug will not be used for more than five consecutive days, as of now.

With these new approvals, the number of approved Covid vaccines has increased to eight. Till now, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and ZyCoV-D had approvals India.

This news comes a little after Indian Prime Minister made a surprise announcement on Christmas Day through a national TV telecast about Covid vaccination for children and 'precaution dose' for frontline workers and those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities.