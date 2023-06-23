PM Modi's US visit Day 4: Conversation with CEOs, state luncheon & diaspora outreach; Check full guest list

PM Modi's Day 4 in the US: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden. After the bilateral conversations, PM Modi addressed the joint session of the US Congress, followed by a high-profile state dinner attended by around 400 dignitaries. PM Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour amid the rains on Wednesday at Washington DC's Joint Base Andrews during his second leg of the inaugural visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-day visit was a historic event for India and the United States. It was his first visit to the US during his nine-year tenure. On his visit to the US, PM Modi became the only Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice. His visit is crucial as both US and India seek to deepen their cooperation on several points, including trade, defence, and climate change. PM Modi also expressed his intentions to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community, and engage with thought leaders from diverse backgrounds.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for an official state dinner at the White House on Thursday. Around 380 guests were present during the state dinner, including designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and business tycoons Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani.

In his hour-long speech at a joint session of the US Congress, PM Modi discusses various subjects, highlighting India's commitment to the environment, women's empowerment, and the fight against terrorism.

ALSO READ | RRR hit song Naatu Naatu finds mention in PM Modi's speech at state dinner in the US PM Modi's Day 4 Schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a one-on-one discussion with several CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders on his fourth and last day in the United States. He will meet the CEOs of leading companies, including FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe, at the White House. PM Modi will discuss innovation, investment, and manufacturing in various technology sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and space.

Here's a list of business personalities and CEOs who will attend the discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.



▪ Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

▪ Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

▪ Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

▪ Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

▪ Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex

▪ Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

▪ Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

▪ Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries

▪ Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, National Science Foundation

▪ Mark Douglas, President and CEO, FMC Corporation

▪ Bill Nelson, Administrator, NASA

▪ Sunita Williams

▪ Will Marshall, CEO, Planet Labs

▪ Thomas Tull, Founder, Tulco LLC

▪ Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha & True Beacon

▪ Vrinda Kapoor, Co-Founder, 3rdiTech

▪ Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director, General Catalyst

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host PM Modi for an official state luncheon. Furthermore, PM Modi will address an invitation-only assemblage of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC from 7 PM to 9 PM (Local Time).

PM Modi will attend a reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), where award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform.

(With inputs from agencies)