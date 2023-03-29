PM Modi willing to destroy Democracy to save Indian billionaire Adani: Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid

Indian opposition leader from the Congress party, Salman Khurshid said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to destroy Democracy in order to save his “Param Mitr” (translated to Best Friend) Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

Khurshid, who is on a visit to Srinagar in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, held an interaction with the media. The Congress leader said that the Indian National Congress will do everything to save Indian democracy. He added that on 7 February 2023, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi asked two simple questions about the Adani Mega Scam in his speech in Parliament.

''The first was Rs. 20,000 crore or 3 billion dollars in shell companies owned by Adani. Adani could not have generated this money. He is in the infrastructure business, where did this money come from? Whose money, is it? Whose shell companies are these? These companies are working in the defence field. Why does nobody know? Whose money is this? There is a Chinese national involved in this," Khurshid said.

"Why is nobody asking the question, who is this Chinese national? That was the first question. And the second question is: What is the Prime Minister’s relationship with Adani? Shri Rahul Gandhi showed the picture of PM Modi in Mr Adani’s plane, relaxing. He gave documentation about the defence industry, the airports, statements made in Sri Lanka, statements made in Bangladesh, and pictures of Mr Narendra Modi sitting with the State Bank (of India) Chairman in Australia who reportedly sanctioned a $1 billion loan to Adani, '' the Congress leader said raising questions.

According to Congress, just nine days after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Adani’s scam, the defamation case against him was revived.

The Surat court on 23 March sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in the defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark which he made in April 2019 during a Lok Sabha election rally in the state of Karnataka.

A day after that the Indian parliament on 24 March, disqualified Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after finding him guilty of defamation. The court sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a parliament secretariat notice. However, the congress leader has 30 days to exercise judicial remedies.

Very specific references to Adani Scam from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi’s speech (almost entirely) were expunged from Parliament’s records. The party had decided to go to higher courts to appeal the decision.

''Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will not get scared. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we went directly to the people and heard their concerns – price rise, unemployment, social inequality, and the capture of institutions. We will continue to raise these issues of the people and continue to send our message directly to the people, '' said Salman Khurshid, Congress Leader.

The Congress party also said that the British used to punish Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, and Maulana Azad either with sedition or jail sentences. The Congress eventually won against the British and now, the Modi government is targeting Rahul Gandhi for exposing thieves and scamsters, he said adding, "The Congress will win again."

