PM Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, in the last eight years, the face of Indian Railways has gone through a transition as he virtually flagged off the 8th Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, which will connect Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam.

As the launch took place on Army Day, PM Modi paid tributes to the retired and serving personnel. “Vande Bharat is a true replica of India which is coming out of the mentality of dependence and moving towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance),” said the prime minister, before the train was flagged off.

The prime minister appreciated the speed at which the Vande Bharat is being launched across the country. PM Modi stated that Indian Railways was a 'picture of disappointment' eight years ago.

"Whenever there was any proposal for new infrastructure, there were excuses of budget constraints. But our government changed the face of the Indian Railways," stated the prime minister, as he gave examples of vista dome, heritage trains, etc.

Emphasising that the culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be connected by new trains, the prime minister said that Vande Bharat symbolises the capabilities and resolution of a new India.

“This Vande Bharat Express symbolises that India which expects everything to be the best. This Vande Bharat Express symbolises India which wants to give better services to every citizen of its,” PM Modi said. He added that the train was designed and made in India.

WATCH| 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi recounts India's achievements of 2022

According to reports, the newly launched train would start running from January 16 and the bookings have started from Saturday.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start running at 05:45 am (local time) and will reach Secunderabad station at 2:15 pm (local time). The train will leave Secunderabad station at 3 pm (local time) and will finally reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm (local time).

During the journey, the train will halt at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal, said South Central Railway (SCR) officials.