PM Modi unveils tallest Deendayal Upadhyaya statue in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the 63-ft tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya while inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border.

The `pancha loha` statue is the tallest statue of the BJP ideologue in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 63 feet statue of former Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi.

Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. He also inaugurated the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning, also inaugurated over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Benaras Hindu University, and an exhibition `Kashi Ek Roop Anek`, besides flagging off IRCTC`s Maha Kaal Express through video link.

The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

