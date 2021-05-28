PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-hit Odisha, West Bengal

PM Modi on Friday undertook an aerial survey of cyclone-hit Odisha and West Bengal.

The Indian prime minister reviewed the situation in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts in Odisha including Purba Medinipur in West Bengal after cyclone Yass caused large scale destruction.

The Indian prime minister was accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Prime Ministers Office(PMO) said that the Centre will send an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of the damage.

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh payment to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she has asked for Rs 20,000 core and Rs 10,000 crore respectively for Digha and Sundarban's development.

The West Bengal chief minister conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district and said that a field survey will also be conducted. CM Banerjee is also set to conduct an ariel survey of South 24 Parganas and Digha.

Several areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas districts were hit hard due to the cyclone.

CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the state chief secretary had submitted a report to the Prime Minister on the destruction caused due to cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas ravaged parts of India's east coast this week killing at least four people with several lakhs evacuated in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand as heavy rainfall was reported at several places in all three states.