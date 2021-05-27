Rising temperatures in Indian Ocean increasing intensity of cyclones, say scientists

Two back-to-back cyclones have battered Indian coasts in recent days. Cyclone Tauktae and Cyclone Yaas caused destruction on India's western and eastern coasts respectively. As those affected take steps to bring their lives back on track, scientists have said the rising temperature of the Indian Ocean is making the cyclones stronger with more destructive power.

Even increase in the cyclonic activity has given rise to more number of cyclones than in the past.

As per the India Meteorological Department's data, there were just 93 cyclones in the Arabian Sea between 1891 and 2000. Warmer Bay of Bengal witnessed 350 cyclones in the same period.

However, 28 cyclones were formed in the Arabian Sea just between 2001 and 2021. The temperature of water was found to have been higher in the period.

The rise in global temperatures due to human activities is contributing to increasing ocean temperatures.

This does not bode well for a country like India where 14 per cent of its 1.3 billion population lives in the coastal areas. This number is expected to rise threefold by 2060.