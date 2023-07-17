PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new integrated terminal at Port Blair airport

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the newly constructed integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The inauguration is set to take place on 18 July, media reports said citing the Prime Minister's Office.

The new integrated terminal building, constructed at an approximate cost of ₹710 crore (Rs. 7.1 billion), will have a crucial role in enhancing the connectivity of the union territory. It has a total built-up area of around 40,800 sqm and the terminal has the capacity to handle approximately five million passengers annually. Ample space for aircraft parking In addition to the terminal building, an apron has been built at Port Blair airport, designed to accommodate two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft simultaneously. This development, costing ₹80 crore (Rs. 0.8 billion), enables the airport to park up to 10 aircraft at a time, further improving its operational efficiency, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Also Read | Smoke from Canadian wildfires places 60 million US residents under air quality alerts

The airport terminal's design draws inspiration from nature, taking the shape of a shell to represent the sea and islands of the region. This unique architectural approach adds a distinctive charm to the airport. Sustainability features for environmental impact The new terminal incorporates several sustainability features to minimise its negative impact on the environment.

These features include a double insulated roofing system to reduce heat gain, skylights to maximise natural sunlight during the day, reducing the need for artificial lighting, and the use of LED lighting and low heat gain glazing.

The terminal building utilises a rainwater catchment system to store water in an underground tank and an on-site sewage treatment plant.

The treated wastewater from the plant is fully used for landscaping purposes.

Watch | UK Public spending watchdog publishes report on Tory Pledge × Additionally, the terminal boasts a 500 KW capacity solar power plant, contributing to a cleaner and greener approach to energy consumption. Promoting tourism and economic growth Port Blair is a highly sought-after tourist hotspot in the Andaman and Nicobar. The recently constructed expansive terminal building is expected to have a significant impact on air traffic and, in turn, tourism in the area.