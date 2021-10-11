PM Modi to participate in G20 leaders' summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in a G-20 leaders' summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday that is expected to deliberate extensively on the overall situation in the war-torn country after its takeover by the Taliban.

Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, security and the fight against terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format," it said.

The summit is being convened by Italy, the current chair of the G20 that comprises 20 of the world's major economies.

"The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights," the MEA said.

Modi had earlier participated in the SCOCSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) outreach summit on Afghanistan last month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York recently.

The MEA said that G20 is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.