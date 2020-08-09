PM Modi to launch financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

PTI New Delhi, Delhi, India Aug 09, 2020, 09.24 AM(IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, on Sunday to mark the occasion of 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau Janmotsav'.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion.

Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.

×

 

×

On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.