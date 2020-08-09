PM Modi to launch financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, on Sunday to mark the occasion of 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau Janmotsav'.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion.

Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.

सभी देशवासियों को, विशेष रूप से किसान भाई-बहनों को बलराम जयंती की, हलछठ, और दाऊ जन्मोत्सव की शुभकामनाएं। इस खास दिन पर सुबह 11 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए एग्रीकल्चर इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड के तहत एक लाख करोड़ रुपये की वित्तपोषण सुविधा की शुरुआत करूंगा।

On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.