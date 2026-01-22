/PM Modi to kickstart NDA’s Kerala, Tamil Nadu poll campaigns on 23rd Jan

On Friday, (23rd January), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to poll-bound Southern Indian states Kerala and Tamil Nadu where his party has been trying hard to make inroads. Modi will kickstart the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. While the dates for the Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India, both states are scheduled to go the polls by April-May.

Modi is expected to arrive in Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning, where he will take part in government and party events. He will lay foundation stones and inaugurate government projects spanning sectors such as railways, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, and postal services, among others. The Prime Minister will flag off four new train services that are to enhance rail connectivity across Kerala.

Further, Modi is also expected to unveil a blueprint for the development of Thiruvananthapuram city. Recently, the BJP came to power for the first time in the city’s civic body council. The unveiling of this development plan would kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the Kerala polls. Notably, the BJP Kerala unit had promised to bring the PM to the capital city to have him announce the long-term development plan if the party and its allies were voted to power in the local body polls.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Thiruvananthapuram, Modi will head for Tamil Nadu in the afternoon, where the NDA is holding a massive election campaign meeting. The event will be held at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu, about 90 km from Chennai. According to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, five lakh people are expected to attend the event. This event is being projected as NDA’s show of strength, as leaders of all their allies would share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been in Chennai since Wednesday, overseeing the arrangements for the Modi campaign event and meeting leaders of BJP’s allies in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK and BJP announced their alliance in April 2025, and since then have been roping in smaller political outfits to join the NDA. TTV Dinakaran’s AMMK, a splinter outfit of the AIADMK is the latest to join the NDA in Tamil Nadu. The NDA’s political meeting with all their allies in place comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and its longstanding ally Congress are working out differences over power sharing.