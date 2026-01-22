An American-born boy was shown in a viral video complaining that another kid bullied him at soccer, saying he was going to be 'sent back' by Trump because he was an 'illegal immigrant'. He can be heard saying that at a soccer match, the rival team's goalkeeper hurled expletives at him like the ‘B word’, and claimed "Trump is gonna get me and send me back." Scroll down for the video.

What happened with the kid who was bullied at soccer field?

The video showed 12-year-old Max, the American-born son of immigrant parents, crying in the car.

“And this guy told me I'm an illegal immigrant, even though I was born in America. He said Trump is going to get me and send me back to where I used to live... and I was born in America ... I don't live anywhere else,” Max says while fighting back tears.

"I just don't get why kids like those things. It makes me really sad how they ... show this power. And it's not nice," he says amid sniffles, as his mother filmed the remarks.

Max's mother posted the clip on her Facebook account, demonstrating how divisive, anti-immigrant language in current American politics affects children emotionally.

Later, while speaking to CBS News, she said she did not want to cause controversy.

In the original Facebook post, she wrote: "All I’m asking is that be nice to one another and treat each others with kindness. I am angry, hurt and honestly speechless!”

Video of sad kid bullied in school causes outrage

Sharing the clip on X, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker wrote: "Hate breeds hate; darkness breeds darkness. In this time of trial we must fiercely stand up for what is right and counter the dark energy with our work in supporting people, lifting others up, and being there for those who are vulnerable, bullied, or belittled."