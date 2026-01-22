Google Preferred
Heartbreaking: American kid was told at soccer that 'Trump is gonna send him back'. Mom shares video | Watch

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 17:19 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 17:23 IST
Screenshot of the video in which a US kid recounts facing racial bullying Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

A viral video shows a US-born boy crying after being bullied at soccer practice. He says he was told by a rival player that Trump would “send him back.” His mother shared the clip, sparking outrage over the anti-immigrant rhetoric currently raging in the US.

An American-born boy was shown in a viral video complaining that another kid bullied him at soccer, saying he was going to be 'sent back' by Trump because he was an 'illegal immigrant'. He can be heard saying that at a soccer match, the rival team's goalkeeper hurled expletives at him like the ‘B word’, and claimed "Trump is gonna get me and send me back." Scroll down for the video.

What happened with the kid who was bullied at soccer field?

The video showed 12-year-old Max, the American-born son of immigrant parents, crying in the car.

“And this guy told me I'm an illegal immigrant, even though I was born in America. He said Trump is going to get me and send me back to where I used to live... and I was born in America ... I don't live anywhere else,” Max says while fighting back tears.

"I just don't get why kids like those things. It makes me really sad how they ... show this power. And it's not nice," he says amid sniffles, as his mother filmed the remarks.

Max's mother posted the clip on her Facebook account, demonstrating how divisive, anti-immigrant language in current American politics affects children emotionally.

Later, while speaking to CBS News, she said she did not want to cause controversy.

In the original Facebook post, she wrote: "All I’m asking is that be nice to one another and treat each others with kindness. I am angry, hurt and honestly speechless!”

Also read: What is the Insurrection Act? The 19th century law Trump wants to use on Minnesota's anti-ICE protests| WION Explains

Video of sad kid bullied in school causes outrage

Sharing the clip on X, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker wrote: "Hate breeds hate; darkness breeds darkness. In this time of trial we must fiercely stand up for what is right and counter the dark energy with our work in supporting people, lifting others up, and being there for those who are vulnerable, bullied, or belittled."

Also read: ‘These people are professionals!’ Trump blasts ‘insurrectionists’ who stormed Minnesota church, calls Tim Walz ‘corrupt politician’

The video was shared amid the charged atmosphere in the US, where ICE agents are raiding homes in cities like Minnesota to catch and deport illegal immigrants. It garnered millions of views on TikTok.
Watch the video below

